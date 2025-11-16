Sign up
Previous
Photo 1292
Autumn (16)
The leaves are hanging in there even with all the rain we’ve had this past weekend
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
4
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3279
photos
176
followers
184
following
353% complete
View this month »
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
16th November 2025 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
autumn
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And soon they will all be blown away !
November 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Almost bare, but still beautiful!
November 16th, 2025
william wooderson
ace
They're hanging on in there just waiting to be photographed! The colour of them is amazing, so vividly red. Fav
November 16th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so bright
November 16th, 2025
