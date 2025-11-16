Previous
Autumn (16) by rensala
Photo 1292

Autumn (16)

The leaves are hanging in there even with all the rain we’ve had this past weekend
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
@rensala
Beryl Lloyd ace
And soon they will all be blown away !
November 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Almost bare, but still beautiful!
November 16th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
They're hanging on in there just waiting to be photographed! The colour of them is amazing, so vividly red. Fav
November 16th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so bright
November 16th, 2025  
