Previous
Trees (17) by rensala
Photo 1293

Trees (17)

Half and half look, autumn/winter
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
354% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the pop of red of the fern leaf reminding us that Autumn has not completely gone !
November 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the touch of red
November 17th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A really interesting treatment.
November 17th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
You worked your magic! 😊
November 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nicely done
November 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact