Previous
Photo 1293
Trees (17)
Half and half look, autumn/winter
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
5
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3280
photos
177
followers
184
following
354% complete
View this month »
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th November 2025 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
autumn
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the pop of red of the fern leaf reminding us that Autumn has not completely gone !
November 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the touch of red
November 17th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A really interesting treatment.
November 17th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
You worked your magic! 😊
November 17th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nicely done
November 17th, 2025
