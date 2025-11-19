Previous
Trees (19) by rensala
Photo 1295

Trees (19)

Pollarded trees make great silhouettes
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
354% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fab spotlighting
November 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous capture!
November 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact