Photo 1297
Trees (21)
This magnificent Magnolia tree in a local park is full of spring buds - completely crazy!
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
1297
Tags
trees
,
autumn
Mags
Lovely plants and tree.
November 21st, 2025
Judith Johnson
It's a wonderfully shaped tree
November 21st, 2025
