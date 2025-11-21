Previous
Trees (21) by rensala
Photo 1297

Trees (21)

This magnificent Magnolia tree in a local park is full of spring buds - completely crazy!
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Renee Salamon

Lovely plants and tree.
November 21st, 2025  
It's a wonderfully shaped tree
November 21st, 2025  
