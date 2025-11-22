Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1298
Trees (22)
Pouring with rain all day today so this is one from yesterday on the park - my first Weeping Willow this month
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3285
photos
177
followers
183
following
355% complete
View this month »
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st November 2025 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
autumn
Susan Wakely
ace
They are such impressive trees. It’s been miserable here as well.
November 22nd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
I love a willow tree….how even the bottom is….as if it’s been trimmed!
November 22nd, 2025
Babs
ace
I do love willow trees
November 22nd, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely capture of the willow tree
November 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close