Previous
Photo 1303
Trees (27)
As we’re edging towards winter, with long shadows and bare trees, the captures are starting to look better in b&w
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
8
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
3290
photos
177
followers
183
following
356% complete
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
Views
27
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th November 2025 2:21pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
autumn
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cold looking with the wintery sun causing long shadows
November 27th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely Winter capture
November 27th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Oh, nice one!
November 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awe, I love this one
November 27th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shadows.
November 27th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
Love the long shadows
November 27th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
the contre jour light and shadows are awesome Renee
November 27th, 2025
