Previous
Trees (27) by rensala
Photo 1303

Trees (27)

As we’re edging towards winter, with long shadows and bare trees, the captures are starting to look better in b&w
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So cold looking with the wintery sun causing long shadows
November 27th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely Winter capture
November 27th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Oh, nice one!
November 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awe, I love this one
November 27th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shadows.
November 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
Love the long shadows
November 27th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
the contre jour light and shadows are awesome Renee
November 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact