Trees (28) by rensala
Photo 1304

Trees (28)

One from yesterday, I loved the tree, especially the hollow, but I also like the way the path was curving behind it
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
william wooderson ace
You appeal to my younger self - I used to love sketching trees like this one! Fav
November 28th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great bw
November 28th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
The way those branches fan out is fantastic.
November 28th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous tree skeleton.
November 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So much to see in just the tree , but beautiful details elsewhere too - fav
November 28th, 2025  
Barb ace
Wonderful b&w photo of an interesting tree. I like how the curving path beyond draws my eye further into the scene.
November 28th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
love the twisty feeling
November 28th, 2025  
Janice ace
Lovely monochrome image. Our trees all have leaves on now, I think bare branches are much more interesting.
November 28th, 2025  
