Previous
Photo 1304
Trees (28)
One from yesterday, I loved the tree, especially the hollow, but I also like the way the path was curving behind it
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
8
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3291
photos
177
followers
183
following
357% complete
View this month »
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th November 2025 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
autumn
william wooderson
ace
You appeal to my younger self - I used to love sketching trees like this one! Fav
November 28th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great bw
November 28th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
The way those branches fan out is fantastic.
November 28th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous tree skeleton.
November 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So much to see in just the tree , but beautiful details elsewhere too - fav
November 28th, 2025
Barb
ace
Wonderful b&w photo of an interesting tree. I like how the curving path beyond draws my eye further into the scene.
November 28th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love the twisty feeling
November 28th, 2025
Janice
ace
Lovely monochrome image. Our trees all have leaves on now, I think bare branches are much more interesting.
November 28th, 2025
