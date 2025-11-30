Sign up
Previous
Photo 1306
Trees (30)
A little colour from our garden to finish the month. The Mahonia and Strawberry trees were small bushes just 10 years ago!
Thank you for all your views and comments this month - I hit on the theme accidentally but have thoroughly enjoyed the closer observation I might not have had.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
2
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3293
photos
177
followers
183
following
357% complete
View this month »
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
30th November 2025 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
autumn
Beverley
ace
Your trees have been beautiful & so interesting.
November 30th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great variety of green foliage...nice shot
November 30th, 2025
