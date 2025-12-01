Previous
Life is a Cabaret by rensala
Photo 1307

Life is a Cabaret

… of sorts! Last night at the Noir Nutcracker show in Shoreditch
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
358% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A Fabulas fabulous capture… a great title.
December 1st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That looks great!
December 1st, 2025  
Marj ace
Great shot of the moment
December 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great shot - it looks interesting !
December 1st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific shot! Looks like a great show.
December 1st, 2025  
Al C ace
Great capture - I can feel the mood
December 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture
December 1st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture and I'm sure it was a good show.
December 1st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
What fun! Great costumes and looks like an entertaining evening.
December 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact