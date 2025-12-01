Sign up
Photo 1307
Life is a Cabaret
… of sorts! Last night at the Noir Nutcracker show in Shoreditch
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
Photo Details
Tags
show
cabaret
Beverley
A Fabulas fabulous capture… a great title.
December 1st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
That looks great!
December 1st, 2025
Marj
Great shot of the moment
December 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
A great shot - it looks interesting !
December 1st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
Terrific shot! Looks like a great show.
December 1st, 2025
Al C
Great capture - I can feel the mood
December 1st, 2025
gloria jones
Nice capture
December 1st, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
Great capture and I'm sure it was a good show.
December 1st, 2025
Dorothy
What fun! Great costumes and looks like an entertaining evening.
December 1st, 2025
