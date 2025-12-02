Sign up
Previous
Photo 1308
Shopping
This shop was next door to my opticians where I was picking up yet another pair of glasses. The not quite ready to operate cataract is complicating my life a bit.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
8
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3295
photos
177
followers
183
following
358% complete
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
Views
12
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd December 2025 2:16pm
Tags
shopping
,
xmas
,
dec25words
Susan Wakely
ace
I am amazed that this stuff gets sold.
So frustrating about your sight.
December 2nd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I have just had cataracts done. I opted for having them done even though they were not at a critical stage. I decided I would rather have the surgery while I was fit and relatively healthy. In the event it was a bit complicated but now I don’t wear glasses at all after a lifetime of wearing them.
December 2nd, 2025
Marj
ace
Christmas is exploding in this display.
December 2nd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
@ankers70
sounds like a good result for you, at least eventually - my optician is not keen for me to do it yet and after the year I’ve had, I wouldn’t mind a bit of calm. But it’s tough
December 2nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Festive image...I completely sympathize and emphasize with your eye problem.
December 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Christmas joy… I do various eye yoga… sounds a bit cuckoo 🤪 I know… it’s become a habit. No particular following… I just do it.
I could send a few people I like to learn from if your interested…
December 2nd, 2025
Janice
ace
A very Christmassy display. Hope your cataract can soon be sorted!
December 2nd, 2025
Michelle
I feel for you, my optician sent me to the hospital where they said mine wasn't ready for an operation, after 6 months I feel it's got so much worse, I now can't night drive because it's 'too dark' so I'm going to ask to go back again - it's costing a fortune keep having my glasses redone!
December 2nd, 2025
