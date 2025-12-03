Sign up
Photo 1309
The Joy of Nature
Even with all the horrible weather we’ve been having
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
joy
dec25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful joy❤
December 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
A colorful lovely shot!
December 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice and colourful.
December 3rd, 2025
