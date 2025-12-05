Sign up
Previous
Photo 1311
Special Gathering
Hubby offered a marriage blessing to a lovely young couple whose family we’ve known for many years. In the photo both sets of parents, the groom and three of the bride’s four siblings. And Thomas and I do not strictly my photo.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
5
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3298
photos
177
followers
183
following
359% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th December 2025 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gatherings
,
dec25words
Susan Wakely
ace
What a lovely group shot.
December 5th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Super group shot and lovely to see you both in it too
December 5th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely photo, Renee!
December 5th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic photo
December 5th, 2025
KV
ace
Awesome photo… you look great Renee.
December 5th, 2025
