Special Gathering by rensala
Photo 1311

Special Gathering

Hubby offered a marriage blessing to a lovely young couple whose family we’ve known for many years. In the photo both sets of parents, the groom and three of the bride’s four siblings. And Thomas and I do not strictly my photo.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely group shot.
December 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Super group shot and lovely to see you both in it too
December 5th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely photo, Renee!
December 5th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic photo
December 5th, 2025  
KV ace
Awesome photo… you look great Renee.
December 5th, 2025  
