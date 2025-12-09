Sign up
Previous
Photo 1315
Oh Christmas Tree ..
… a cute little one in someone’s front garden
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
5
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3302
photos
177
followers
183
following
360% complete
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th December 2025 1:25pm
Privacy
Public
tree
,
dec25words
Corinne C
ace
So festive!
December 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely decorated.
December 9th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Very pretty and cute little red tree.
December 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
So pretty and well captured.
December 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very Lovely…
December 9th, 2025
