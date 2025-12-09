Previous
Oh Christmas Tree .. by rensala
Photo 1315

Oh Christmas Tree ..

… a cute little one in someone’s front garden
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
360% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So festive!
December 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely decorated.
December 9th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Very pretty and cute little red tree.
December 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
So pretty and well captured.
December 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very Lovely…
December 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact