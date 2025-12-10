Previous
Candlelight & Roses by rensala
Photo 1316

Candlelight & Roses

One from a few weeks back
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
360% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
December 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely glow.
December 10th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
So lovely.
December 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact