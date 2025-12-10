Sign up
Previous
Photo 1316
Candlelight & Roses
One from a few weeks back
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
3
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
3303
photos
177
followers
183
following
360% complete
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
28th November 2025 10:19am
Tags
candles
,
dec25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
December 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely glow.
December 10th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
So lovely.
December 10th, 2025
