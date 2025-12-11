Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1317
Cheerful Window Decs
We lunched in the park cafe today after a nice brisk walk. I loved all the painted windows, they really added a cheerful festive atmosphere
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3304
photos
177
followers
183
following
360% complete
View this month »
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
11th December 2025 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
decorations
,
cheerful
,
dec25words
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful, like a dream!
December 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful!
December 11th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely window decoration.
December 11th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful window decorations.
December 11th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely.. and Chrismassy
December 11th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
December 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close