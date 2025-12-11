Previous
Cheerful Window Decs by rensala
Cheerful Window Decs

We lunched in the park cafe today after a nice brisk walk. I loved all the painted windows, they really added a cheerful festive atmosphere
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Renee Salamon

Corinne C ace
Beautiful, like a dream!
December 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful!
December 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely window decoration.
December 11th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful window decorations.
December 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely.. and Chrismassy
December 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
December 11th, 2025  
