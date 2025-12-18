Sign up
Previous
Photo 1324
Candles
Very special to light the candles ‘en famille’ tonight
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
0
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3311
photos
177
followers
183
following
362% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th December 2025 6:56pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
candles
,
dec25words
