Previous
Photo 1325
In this House we Celebrate Love
… and it’s a blessing.
Wishing you all your have a peaceful and joyful weekend.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3312
photos
177
followers
183
following
363% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th December 2025 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blessing
,
dec25words
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful… you too
December 19th, 2025
