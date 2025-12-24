Previous
‘Twas the night before Christmas … by rensala
Photo 1330

‘Twas the night before Christmas …

…. when all through the house
Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,
In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there;

The children were nestled all snug in their beds,
While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads;
And mamma in her 'kerchief, and I in my cap,
Had just settled down for a long winter's nap ….

Merry Christmas everyone
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Merry Christmas Renee
December 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact