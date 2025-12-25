Previous
Simply, Christmas by rensala
Simply, Christmas

… with all the usual love, emotion and chaos. Perfect ‘en famille’.

I hope the same for you all.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Mags ace
A beautiful table and place setting.
December 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Simply the best.
December 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh yes Chas and fun, beautiful table setting
December 25th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely looking table.
December 25th, 2025  
