Family Get Together by rensala
Family Get Together

My nephew and family came to visit for a few days - from LA via London. As it happens they had Christmas lunch at our home even though we were away. I didn’t want to break our traditions.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Wonderful picture!
December 28th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely happy capture
December 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a happy get together!
December 28th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture!
December 28th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
That couch holds a lot of smiles and warm memories!
December 28th, 2025  
