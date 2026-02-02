Sign up
Previous
Photo 1335
Gothic Tower
Took this from the car today - it’s a local building I didn’t know dating back to the 1800s as a monastery and now after a few lives, morphed into a retirement home
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd February 2026 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
for2026
,
feb26words
