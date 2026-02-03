Sign up
Previous
Photo 1336
Opera minus the Scenery
Wonderful performance tonight of La Traviata at Covent Garden where I was hoping to take my scenery shot. Except photography was prohibited and they really gave you no opportunity whatsoever, sadly, even at the end for a quick snapshot.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3323
photos
171
followers
181
following
366% complete
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2026 7:46pm
Tags
b&w
,
scenery
,
for2026
,
feb26words
Kathy
ace
Nice concert hall. Hope the opera was enjoyable.
February 4th, 2026
Lynda Parker
ace
That's sad. I wish they'd let people photograph at least the end of the opera. This one is said to be wonderful.
February 4th, 2026
