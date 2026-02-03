Previous
Opera minus the Scenery by rensala
Photo 1336

Opera minus the Scenery

Wonderful performance tonight of La Traviata at Covent Garden where I was hoping to take my scenery shot. Except photography was prohibited and they really gave you no opportunity whatsoever, sadly, even at the end for a quick snapshot.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Kathy ace
Nice concert hall. Hope the opera was enjoyable.
February 4th, 2026  
Lynda Parker ace
That's sad. I wish they'd let people photograph at least the end of the opera. This one is said to be wonderful.
February 4th, 2026  
