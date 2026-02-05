Sign up
Previous
Photo 1338
Light in Darkness
… a birthday candle celebrates, a memorial candle mourns, a vigil candle honours. A single flame represents something precious, something fragile, and enduring all at once.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
366% complete
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th February 2026 7:00pm
b&w
,
candle
,
for2026
,
feb26words
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful, meaningful words!
February 5th, 2026
Mags
ace
Lovely light and contrast.
February 5th, 2026
