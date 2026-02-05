Previous
Light in Darkness by rensala
Photo 1338

Light in Darkness

… a birthday candle celebrates, a memorial candle mourns, a vigil candle honours. A single flame represents something precious, something fragile, and enduring all at once.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Judith Johnson
Beautiful, meaningful words!
February 5th, 2026  
Mags
Lovely light and contrast.
February 5th, 2026  
