Previous
Photo 1340
Concentric Hearts
I love artichokes, both as a plant and to eat, whether the outer leaves dipped in vinaigrette or the beautiful inner heart you need to work to reach. They inspired my word of the day today.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3327
photos
171
followers
181
following
367% complete
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
7th February 2026 6:12pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
geometric
,
artichokes
,
for2026
,
feb26words
Marj
ace
Beautifully captured!
February 7th, 2026
