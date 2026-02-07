Previous
Concentric Hearts by rensala
Concentric Hearts

I love artichokes, both as a plant and to eat, whether the outer leaves dipped in vinaigrette or the beautiful inner heart you need to work to reach. They inspired my word of the day today.
Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Marj ace
Beautifully captured!
February 7th, 2026  
