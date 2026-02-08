Previous
Unwinding by rensala
Unwinding

From my kitchen window I see the Tree of Life, its root a spiral unwinding towards the darkness, bridging light and shadow.
8th February 2026

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
gloria jones ace
Great capture and fitting title
February 8th, 2026  
