Previous
Framing Frames by rensala
Photo 1343

Framing Frames

These are two of six miniatures by Stephen Derbyshire on a wall in our living room. I’ve always been drawn to how frames create their own little worlds. These are particularly ornate and frame the frames!
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow there is more frame than picture lol
February 10th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Love these, and looks like you had some sunshine. 🌞
February 10th, 2026  
Marj ace
Fantastic, the way the light catches the ornate details of the frames.
February 10th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
@illinilass for about 5 minutes! Rained the rest of the day
February 10th, 2026  
Beverley ace
They are sooo beautiful…
February 10th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very pretty!
February 10th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
A lovely selection for the theme
February 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact