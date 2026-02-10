Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1343
Framing Frames
These are two of six miniatures by Stephen Derbyshire on a wall in our living room. I’ve always been drawn to how frames create their own little worlds. These are particularly ornate and frame the frames!
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3330
photos
171
followers
182
following
367% complete
View this month »
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
10th February 2026 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
framing
,
for2026
,
feb26words
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow there is more frame than picture lol
February 10th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Love these, and looks like you had some sunshine. 🌞
February 10th, 2026
Marj
ace
Fantastic, the way the light catches the ornate details of the frames.
February 10th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
@illinilass
for about 5 minutes! Rained the rest of the day
February 10th, 2026
Beverley
ace
They are sooo beautiful…
February 10th, 2026
Mags
ace
Very pretty!
February 10th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
A lovely selection for the theme
February 10th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close