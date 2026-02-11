Previous
Who’s the Odd One Out ? by rensala
Who’s the Odd One Out ?

Grandparent duty calls, we arrived for a few days in Zurich while our son is away on business. It’s so good to see the little ones, they have changed a lot already since we were here last month.
Dorothy ace
When I was out yesterday I saw twin girls with their dad and thought of your girls. The twins I saw had matching kitty cat jackets on. So cute.
February 11th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture of these cuties, they look so interest in the book
February 11th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
I love that the little dog is getting in on family time.
February 11th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
@illinilass our girls are now wanting to choose their own clothes these days so sadly rarely match any more
February 11th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
A delightful shot of them
February 11th, 2026  
