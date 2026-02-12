Sign up
Previous
Photo 1345
Where Tree meets Wall
I like the way all the different shapes co-exist in harmony here
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
0
0
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3332
photos
171
followers
182
following
368% complete
View this month »
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
Views
1
365
iPhone 16 Pro
12th February 2026 3:42pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
tree
,
b&w
,
graffiti
,
for2026
,
feb26words
