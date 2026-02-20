Previous
Hairy by rensala
Photo 1353

Hairy

Our son called us from the mountains where he was skiing today. I took a screen shot as he fit the bill on my word of the day😊 but he definitely needs a beard trim.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Renee Salamon

Michelle
Definitely fits the bill!
February 20th, 2026  
