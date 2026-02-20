Sign up
Photo 1353
Hairy
Our son called us from the mountains where he was skiing today. I took a screen shot as he fit the bill on my word of the day😊 but he definitely needs a beard trim.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
3340
photos
171
followers
182
following
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
20th February 2026 11:38am
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
hairy
,
for2026
,
feb26words
Michelle
Definitely fits the bill!
February 20th, 2026
