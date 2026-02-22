Previous
Looming Tower, Quiet Church Yard by rensala
Looming Tower, Quiet Church Yard

We walked along a churchyard path the other night to get back to our car - there was an eerie calm so the image sort of fits the word of the day.
Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful pov , but quite haunting iwith the light on to its dark tones of night ! fav
February 22nd, 2026  
Louise & Ken
Wow...quite impressive, and ready made for a Halloween backdrop!
February 22nd, 2026  
Islandgirl
Wow impressive architecture and pov!
February 22nd, 2026  
Susan Wakely
Great PoV and atmospheric.
February 22nd, 2026  
