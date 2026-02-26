Previous
Op Art Couture by rensala
Op Art Couture

One from the archives today taken at the Design Museum, London, at the “Objects of Desire: Surrealism and Design 1924 – Today”, I think this is an Iris Van Herpen and has that ‘retro’ geometric look.
Renee Salamon

