On Track - Day 4 by rensala
Photo 1361

On Track - Day 4

One thoughtful young man, working out next steps - he’s a real perfectionist and we’re really happy about that

Thank you for all the lovely comments and encouragement on yesterday’s post.

@olivetreeann thank you for hosting FOR26, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed participating and following amazing B&w photography this month
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice finish to the black and white month! And you're welcome- it's always my pleasure to host!
February 28th, 2026  
