Previous
Photo 1361
On Track - Day 4
One thoughtful young man, working out next steps - he’s a real perfectionist and we’re really happy about that
Thank you for all the lovely comments and encouragement on yesterday’s post.
@olivetreeann
thank you for hosting FOR26, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed participating and following amazing B&w photography this month
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3348
photos
171
followers
182
following
372% complete
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
Views
3
Views
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
28th February 2026 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
thoughtful
,
for2026
,
feb26words
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice finish to the black and white month! And you're welcome- it's always my pleasure to host!
February 28th, 2026
