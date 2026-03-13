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Previous
Photo 1374
Midnight Blue
I love this print which hangs on a wall opposite where I sit in our living room. It was a retirement gift and comes with a lovely story a bit to long to explain here. I think it fits today’s word of the day and is bold in many different ways.
Have a peaceful weekend everyone.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th March 2026 6:02pm
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