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Midnight Blue by rensala
Photo 1374

Midnight Blue

I love this print which hangs on a wall opposite where I sit in our living room. It was a retirement gift and comes with a lovely story a bit to long to explain here. I think it fits today’s word of the day and is bold in many different ways.

Have a peaceful weekend everyone.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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