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Purple Haze by rensala
Photo 1375

Purple Haze

All my orchids are in full bloom at the moment which is very heart warming - I’ve played a little with the colour here to get a fading look for the word of the day. Hope Hendrix likes the tribute
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Beautiful
March 14th, 2026  
Beverley ace
very lovely
March 14th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
A beautiful close-up and snap! I posted an orchid today too. Fav.
March 14th, 2026  
Mags ace
A lovely glow in those petals.
March 14th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
March 14th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiufl
March 14th, 2026  
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