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Previous
Photo 1380
Going Green
Shot in an amazing Milan market a couple of years ago - I loved the amazing selection of green veggies on display. This was just a small selection.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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Photo Details
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12
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6
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th June 2024 12:15pm
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vegetable
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rainbow-2026
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march26words
Kathy
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A full frame of freshness.
March 19th, 2026
Beverley
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Ooo delish... love them all...
March 19th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Lots of great shapes.
March 19th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Nice
March 19th, 2026
Marj
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Beautiful!
March 19th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Good to eat your greens !!
March 19th, 2026
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