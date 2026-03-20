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Previous
Photo 1381
The Ripple Effect
Another wonderfully sunny day and the first day of spring. The Canada geese, swans and Egyptian geese were out en masse at the Aquadrome.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th March 2026 12:35pm
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Christine Sztukowski
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Beautifully captured, I love the water colors
March 20th, 2026
Babs
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Lovely light and ripples on the water
March 20th, 2026
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