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The Ripple Effect by rensala
Photo 1381

The Ripple Effect

Another wonderfully sunny day and the first day of spring. The Canada geese, swans and Egyptian geese were out en masse at the Aquadrome.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully captured, I love the water colors
March 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
Lovely light and ripples on the water
March 20th, 2026  
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