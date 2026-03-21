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Previous
Photo 1382
Purple all the Way
This time last year I created a Rainbow series with Night Cafe - the paint prompt today reminded me so l thought I might add another - it took me a little while to remember how I did it though!
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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365
Taken
21st March 2026 3:26pm
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gloria jones
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This is so cool.
March 21st, 2026
Chris Cook
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Extraordinarily well done!
March 21st, 2026
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