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Purple all the Way by rensala
Photo 1382

Purple all the Way

This time last year I created a Rainbow series with Night Cafe - the paint prompt today reminded me so l thought I might add another - it took me a little while to remember how I did it though!




21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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gloria jones ace
This is so cool.
March 21st, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Extraordinarily well done!
March 21st, 2026  
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