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Sculpted Red by rensala
Photo 1384

Sculpted Red

This is a crop and edit of a sculpture I took in a museum a few years back - the original had three fruit.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful...well done.
March 23rd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful edit
March 23rd, 2026  
Mags ace
Very cool edit!
March 23rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and glossy !
March 23rd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully created
March 23rd, 2026  
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