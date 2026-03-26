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Gormley in Blue by rensala
Photo 1387

Gormley in Blue

Taken at National Portrait Gallery yesterday, this is Another Time XIX (2013) by Sir Anthony Gotmley which is on display on Floor 3. I shot this from the ground floor and converted to monochrome in PhotoLeap.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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