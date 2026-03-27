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Gormley in Blue by rensala
Photo 1387

Gormley in Blue

Taken at National Portrait Gallery yesterday, this is Another Time XIX (2013) by Sir Anthony Gotmley which is on display on Floor 3. I shot this from the ground floor and converted to monochrome in PhotoLeap.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Very cool
March 26th, 2026  
Babs ace
Must look quite scary if someone doesn't realize it is a sculpture,
March 26th, 2026  
Marj ace
The blue tones add a cool, atmospheric depth to the figure.
March 26th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
March 26th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very cool edit
March 26th, 2026  
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