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Previous
Photo 1389
Purple Ice
This was shot a while back - I think it was a sculpture in a gallery in Berkeley Square which I have cropped for effect. It came up in my archives when I searched on the word of the day.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
24th October 2024 11:54am
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cold
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rainbow-2026
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march26words
Susan
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Fascinating
March 28th, 2026
Beverley
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Wow… awesome photo…
March 28th, 2026
Louise & Ken
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Beautiful gemstones!
March 28th, 2026
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