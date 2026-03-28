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Purple Ice by rensala
Photo 1389

Purple Ice

This was shot a while back - I think it was a sculpture in a gallery in Berkeley Square which I have cropped for effect. It came up in my archives when I searched on the word of the day.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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Photo Details

Susan ace
Fascinating
March 28th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Wow… awesome photo…
March 28th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
Beautiful gemstones!
March 28th, 2026  
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