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Richly Red by rensala
Photo 1391

Richly Red

This was take at the Houses of Parliament gift shop a while back and came at a ‘heavy’ duty price - probably because of the House of Lords crest. Best I could do with the word of the day today.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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