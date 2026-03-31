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The leaves that are green… by rensala
Photo 1392

The leaves that are green…

…. turn to brown, via Orange (with a little help from Snapseed). One of my favourite Simon & Garfunkel songs.

I’ve really enjoyed rainbow month again, thank you @koalagardens for hosting this really special challenge.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Well done edit! Nice shade of orange.
March 31st, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
March 31st, 2026  
Bill Davidson
Love the detail
March 31st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Super edit!
March 31st, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture
March 31st, 2026  
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