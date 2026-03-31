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Previous
Photo 1392
The leaves that are green…
…. turn to brown, via Orange (with a little help from Snapseed). One of my favourite Simon & Garfunkel songs.
I’ve really enjoyed rainbow month again, thank you
@koalagardens
for hosting this really special challenge.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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Photo Details
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10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
31st March 2026 2:39pm
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leaves
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rainbow-2026
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march26words
Mags
ace
Well done edit! Nice shade of orange.
March 31st, 2026
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot
March 31st, 2026
Bill Davidson
Love the detail
March 31st, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Super edit!
March 31st, 2026
Michelle
Lovely capture
March 31st, 2026
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