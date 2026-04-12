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Previous
Photo 1404
Nutty Crust
… for an afternoon tea apple tart. And a few nuts on the side
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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3
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365
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iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
12th April 2026 2:33pm
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nuts
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30-shots2026
Mags
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And dried apricots! Yummy.
April 12th, 2026
Beverley
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a beautiful snack...
April 12th, 2026
Peter Dulis
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Yum
April 12th, 2026
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