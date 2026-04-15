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Previous
Photo 1407
Nutty Bread …
… and Swiss cheese. Healthy snack today after seeing the brilliant ‘Becoming Marilyn Munroe’ immersive here in Zurich. What a story and so many wonderful clips from her old movies.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
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15th April 2026 4:01pm
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Joan Robillard
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very nice
April 15th, 2026
carol white
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Very nice
April 15th, 2026
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