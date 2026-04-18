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Previous
Photo 1410
Hot roasted chestnuts
One from the Zurich archive today as it’s been full on. We had so much fun at the zoo on a beautiful sunny day. I can’t wait to go to bed now!
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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19th December 2025 1:31pm
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Pat Knowles
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You e had a lovely family day…..great idea to go to the Zoo. I’m sure you will sleep well.
April 18th, 2026
Beverley
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wonderful to read... sleep well
April 18th, 2026
gloria jones
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Great photo
April 18th, 2026
Corinne C
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Oh this is one thing I miss so much from my youth!
It's even difficult to find chestnuts at the grocery store. We'll try to plant one in our yard but we've been told that in Vermont they are prone to disease.
April 18th, 2026
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It's even difficult to find chestnuts at the grocery store. We'll try to plant one in our yard but we've been told that in Vermont they are prone to disease.