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Exploding Brazil by rensala
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Exploding Brazil

Number 3 in this week’s Nutty Series, it’s really good fun using the Gemini AI app as it responds to text prompts and learns quickly what I’m trying to achieve.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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