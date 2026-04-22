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Previous
Photo 1414
Exploding Brazil
Number 3 in this week’s Nutty Series, it’s really good fun using the Gemini AI app as it responds to text prompts and learns quickly what I’m trying to achieve.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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