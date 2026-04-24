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Anyone for a slice? by rensala
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Anyone for a slice?

Number 5 in the Nutty AI series. I now have the urge to make a pecan pie, it’s been a while since I had any.

Have a lovely weekend everyone.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Renee Salamon

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@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , And a slice for me too !!
April 24th, 2026  
Beverley ace
happy weekend to you too... pecan nuts are delicious
April 24th, 2026  
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