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Almond Fiend by rensala
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Almond Fiend

Last day in the Nutty AI series has to be almonds. I add them to everything I bake instead of flour, and I love the crunch to sautéed vegetables and fried rice.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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Julie Ryan ace
Looks like something out of a magazine, nicely done.
April 26th, 2026  
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