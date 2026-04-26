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Previous
Photo 1418
Almond Fiend
Last day in the Nutty AI series has to be almonds. I add them to everything I bake instead of flour, and I love the crunch to sautéed vegetables and fried rice.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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Julie Ryan
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Looks like something out of a magazine, nicely done.
April 26th, 2026
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