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Previous
Photo 1419
Nutty Leftover
Beautiful sunny day today, a nice walk in our local park culminated in a stop at the cafe for a little treat - a coffee walnut muffin. There wasn’t much leftover before I realised I hadn’t gotten a shot !
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
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Photo Details
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6
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th April 2026 10:52am
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nuts
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30-shots2026
Boxplayer
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Yum nuts
April 27th, 2026
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